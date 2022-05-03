(update: 11:08 p.m. Tuesday)
Grand Haven Township Fire-Rescue Department millage renewal
>Yes: 2,241 (75.3%)
No: 736 (24.7%)
6 of 6 precincts fully reporting
Grand Haven Area Public Schools operating millage renewal
>Yes: 4,749 (71.4%)
No: 1,899 (28.6%)
15 of 15 precincts fully reporting
Coopersville Area Public Schools bond proposal
>Yes: 1,053 (51.9%)
No: 976 (48.1%)
7 of 7 precincts fully reporting
--------
Election results are unofficial.
Countywide, the voter turnout was 16.6% in the 75 precincts where elections were held Tuesday.
