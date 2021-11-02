Here are the latest local election results from Tuesday's voting. (updated Tuesday 8:57 p.m.)
Keep in mind that the results are unofficial.
Incumbents Bob Monetza, Mike Dora and Denny Scott have all been bounced from Grand Haven City Council; while Scott Blease holds off a write-in challenge to win the Ferrysburg mayor seat. All three charter amendments in Grand Haven were approved by voters, while Ferrysburg voters OK'd a street millage. Spring Lake school district voters renewed the operating millage.
Grand Haven (4 of 4 precincts fully reporting)
Mayor
√Catherine McNally - 1,673 (60.8%)
Bob Monetza - 1,080 (39.2%)
City Council (elect 2)
√Karen Lowe - 1,615 (32.2%)
√Kevin McLaughlin - 1,564 (31.2%)
Mike Dora - 1,089 (21.7%)
Dennis Scott - 752 (15%)
BLP trustees (elect 2)
√Andrea Hendrick - 1,670 (34.3%)
√Michael Westbrook - 1,387 (28.5%)
Geri McCaleb - 910 (18.7%)
Andy Cawthon - 899 (18.5%)
Charter amendments:
(1) To eliminate inaccurate language on the city’s charter
√Yes - 2,157 (81.2%)
No - 499 (18.8%)
(2) To eliminate gender-biased pronouns
√Yes - 1,620 (58.6%)
No - 1,146 (41.4%)
(3) To eliminate mandatory attendance of the city attorney at City Council meetings
√Yes - 1,970 (71.9%)
No - 769 (28.1%)
Ferrysburg (1 of 1 precincts fully reporting)
Mayor
√Scott Blease - 578
Regina Sjoberg (write-in) - 344
City Council: √Deborah Murdoch (34.5%), √Richard Carlson (33.9%) and √William Cate (31.6%) were all unopposed for three open council seats.
Street proposal:
√Yes - 522 (57.4%)
No - 388 (42.6%)
Spring Lake Public Schools (5 of 5 precincts fully reporting)
Operating millage proposal
√Yes - 1,721 (71.1%)
No - 679 (28.3%)
