State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, has filed to run for re-election to the Michigan House of Representatives in the redrawn 88th District.
The new 88th District will include the cities and villages of Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Norton Shores and Spring Lake; and the townships of Crockery, Grand Haven, Olive, Port Sheldon, Robinson and Spring Lake.
VanWoerkom has served two two-year terms in the House, representing the 91st District.
“It is an honor to serve and be the voice for the residents of West Michigan,” he said. “I am excited to continue my efforts on solving problems that matter most to families and setting up our region for future growth and success.”
VanWoerkom is currently a member of the House Appropriations Committee. In his first term, he served as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture and Rural Development. This term he serves as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government, which encompasses nine state budgets, including the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
VanWoerkom led the creation of the Tri-Share Child Care Program and has pushed to improve access to mental health resources for children.
“This is a critical time for our state and our region as we emerge from the pandemic,” he said. “We need to focus on getting people back to work, keeping our businesses and schools open, and addressing the rising costs stemming from poor public policy.”
