It appears that incumbent Greg VanWoerkom (R-Norton Shores) will advance to the November general election, where he'll face Democratic challenger Christine Baker.
With 75 percent of the votes counted, VanWoerkom held a 7,333 (60.9 percent) to 4,702 (39.1 percent) lead over challenger Mick Bricker.
The Democratic race saw Baker pull ahead early and post a commanding lead over Jeffrey Noel. With half of the votes counted, Baker had received 85 percent of the votes, leading 3,166-555.
Assuming the current numbers hold up, VanWoerkom and Baker will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.
VanWoerkom was elected in 2018 as state representative of the 91st District. The 91st District included part of Muskegon County including the cities of Montague, Norton Shores, Roosevelt Park and Whitehall. District lines were redrawn in the past year, creating the new 88th District, which includes southwestern Muskegon County and northwester Ottawa County.
Baker is a member of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools' Board of Education; she was elected to the board in 2012 and currently serves as vice president.
