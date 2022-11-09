Update 11/09/22: This story has been updated to include comments from Greg VanWoerkom.
Greg VanWoerkom has been elected to represent the Tri-Cities for the state's newly created state House 88th District seat.
The new district includes the southwestern part of Muskegon County and the northwestern part of Ottawa County. It consists of Norton Shores, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg, Robinson Township, Port Sheldon Township and Olive Township.
VanWoerkom received 27,531 votes on Tuesday; Democrat Christine Baker received 20,524 votes. The third-party candidate, Libertarian Marv Bolthouse, received 958 votes.
VanWoerkom was elected to the state House 91st District in 2018, which at present includes Whitehall, Montague, Norton Shores and Roosevelt Park in Muskegon County. He serves as the chairperson of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.
"It is always humbling when people vote for you," VanWoerkom said. "It is an honor to continue to serve the lakeshore community.
"I am still processing the election and what happened on Election Night. I am going to remain active and I am going work to make sure our communities grow and thrive."
Baker is the vice president of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education. She was first elected to the school board in 2012.
"Congratulations to Greg VanWoerkom on his victory in the Michigan 88th House race," Baker said. "I wish him and his family well. He deserves the support of the new district as our representative, and I will do what I can to help him succeed.
"Grateful doesn't begin to describe how I feel about the role my family, campaign staff, volunteers and community support played in my campaign," she continued. "Although it was not the outcome we hoped for, we have no regrets. We did everything in our power to run the best campaign our resources would support, and we are proud of our efforts."
