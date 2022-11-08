Editor's Note: Candidates running to represent Michigan's 88th District allowed Tribune reporters to follow them around for a time Tuesday. This article focuses on Greg VanWoerkom; a second article on Christine Baker will be published later this afternoon.
FERRYSBURG — While conversations bubbled and coffee brewed Tuesday morning at Pine Street Cafe, candidate for State Representative Greg VanWoerkom sat at the counter eating breakfast and talking to community members.
“It always feels nice,” VanWoerkom said, of voters thanking him and telling him he has their vote. “Here in West Michigan, you hear a lot of that encouragement.”
It’s been a busy midterm election season for VanWoerkom, who said he was knocking on doors Monday, still urging voters to get to the polls Tuesday. As for the actual day of the election, however, VanWoerkom said he’s just trying to “kill time” until the results come in.
“It’s always been kind of eerie, you try to find things to pass the time,'' VanWoerkom said. “You can’t really sway (people) at this point. That’s what the campaign was for. Now it’s just going out, seeing people, talking to people, so they know that you’re around and they remember you.”
VanWoerkom was finishing his second breakfast just before 10 a.m. Tuesday and was headed to a couple more stops before voting in his precinct and having dinner with his family.
“I’ll probably stop by the Ottawa GOP watch party and see where the evening goes from there,” VanWoerkom said.
In the race for state representative in the 88th district, VanWoerkom is running against Democrat Christine Baker.
“I’m feeling pretty confident today,” VanWoerkom said. “I know the area, I've represented parts of the area, so a lot of people just know me and my family, and I feel pretty good at how the election’s going to turn out tonight.”
