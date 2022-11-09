Greg VanWoerkom has been elected to represent the Tri-Cities for the state's newly created 88th district House seat.
The new 88th district includes the southwestern part of Muskegon County and the northwestern part of Ottawa County. It consists of Norton Shores, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg, Robinson Township, Port Sheldon and Olive Township.
VanWoerkom received 27,531 combined votes from Ottawa and Muskegon county voters Tuesday. Democrat Christine Baker received 20,524 votes.
The third-party candidate, Libertarian Marv Bolthouse, received 958 votes.
VanWoerkom was elected to the 91st district in 2018, which at present includes Whitehall, Montague, Norton Shores and Roosevelt Park in Muskegon County.
He serves as the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services in Lansing.
VanWoerkom could not be reached for comment at this time.
Baker is the vice president of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) school board. She was elected in 2012.
"Congratulations to Greg VanWoerkom on his victory in the Michigan 88th House race," Baker said. "I wish him and his family well. He deserves the support of the new district as our representative, and I will do what I can to help him succeed.
"Grateful doesn't begin to describe how I feel about the role my family, campaign staff, volunteers, and community support played in my campaign," she continued. "Although it was not the outcome we hoped for, we have no regrets. We did everything in our power to run the best campaign our resources would support, and we are proud of our efforts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.