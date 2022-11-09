Republican stalwart Roger Victory will continue to serve in Michigan's Senate.
Victory won the race for Michigan's 31st Senate District on Tuesday over Democratic challenger Kim Nagy.
Elected in 2019, the Hudsonville Republican currently represents the 30th district.
The newly redrawn 31st district shifts westward and will include parts of both Allegan and Ottawa counties.
Between both Ottawa and Allegan counties, Victory received 84,170 votes to Nagy's 48,795 votes.
This marks the second time Nagy has run against Victory for office and lost. She first ran against him in 2016 for the State House seat, where Victory served for six years.
Victory is the chair of the Judiciary Public Safety Committee and the majority vice-chair on the Senate Agriculture Committee in Lansing.
"I appreciate the voters of Ottawa County returning me to Lansing for the next four years," Victory said. "It will be my last four years since I will term-limited."
Victory said he will continue to serve the people he represents and will have a focus on agriculture.
Nagy is the owner/director of the West Michigan Conservatory in Jenison. She has held leadership roles in the Ottawa County Democratic Party.
"My team and I congratulate Senator Victory on his win," Nagy said. "We look forward to working with him on issues of importance to our constituents and wish him the very best in Lansing."
The libertarian challenger Jessica Fox received 2,915 votes.
