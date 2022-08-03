Incumbent Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville) scored a resounding win over challenger Brian VanDussen in Tuesday's Republican primary for the District 31 Senate seat.
Victory received 66.1 percent of the votes (33,913), while Brian VanDussen of Zeeland received 33.9 percent (17,423).
Victory moves on to face Democratic challenger Kim Nagy in the November general election. Nagy, a Grand Haven High School graduate now living in Jenison, ran unopposed Tuesday.
