Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.