Voters in the Grand Haven school district on Tuesday approved the 18-mill operating millage renewal proposal, which excludes principal residences and other exempt properties, 4,749 to 1,899, or 71.4 percent in support of the proposal, according to the unofficial results.
The millage is expected to generate more than $15 million in revenue for Grand Haven Area Public Schools, which accounts for more than 20 percent of the district’s overall $70 million budget.
