This year’s general election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2, with contested races and proposals on the ballot locally in the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg.
Voters in Grand Haven and Ferrysburg will elect mayors and city council members, and voters in the Spring Lake Public Schools district will be asked to approve an operating millage proposal.
Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Check grandhaventribune.com after the polls close Tuesday night for election result updates.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect when you visit the polls Tuesday (assuming you haven’t already voted absentee):
City of Grand Haven
Mayor: Catherine McNally and Bob Monetza (i) are running for mayor; the successful candidate will be elected to a two-year term.
City Council: Mike Dora (i), Karen Lowe, Kevin McLaughlin and Dennis Scott (i) are running for two seats on the council. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected to four-year terms.
BLP trustees: Andy Cawthon, Andrea Hendrick, Geri McCaleb and Michael Westbrook are running for two open seats on the board, due to a pair of current board members (John Naser and Jack Smant) deciding not to seek re-election. The two candidates with the most votes will be elected to six-year terms.
Charter amendments: Grand Haven voters will be asked to vote on three charter amendments: to eliminate inaccurate language on the city’s charter; to eliminate gender-biased pronouns; and to eliminate mandatory attendance of the city attorney at City Council meetings.
City of Ferrysburg
Mayor: Scott Blease and write-in candidate Regina Sjoberg are running for mayor. Current Mayor Rebecca Hopp is not seeking re-election. The winning candidate will be elected to a two-year term.
City Council: William Cate, Deborah Murdoch and Richard Carlson are running for three open council seats.
Street proposal: Ferrysburg voters will be asked to approve a 1.5-mill road millage request that would raise approximately $310,000 per year for the next five years. That would increase property taxes for the owner of a $200,000 home by about $150 per year.
Spring Lake Public Schools
Voters in the Spring Lake school district will be asked to approve an operating millage proposal. If passed, this would allow the district to continue levying 18 mills on nonhomestead properties, including commercial, business, rental, vacant land and second homes. This millage does not affect typical homeowners. In order for the district to receive the full amount of funding guaranteed by the state of Michigan for operating purposes, it must levy the entire 18 mills annually.
Money received from the nonhomestead millage supports the district’s annual operating budget – the day-to-day operations of the school district, including classroom supplies, textbooks, equipment, utilities, transportation and staff.
