What's on the ballot?

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters in the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg will head to the polls, where they’ll be asked to elect a mayor and multiple council members, as well as weigh in on charter amendments.
Here’s what to expect when you visit the voting booth Tuesday:
GRAND HAVEN
Mayor’s race
Current City Council members Josh Brugger and Robert Monetza are facing off to become Grand Haven’s next mayor.
Both advanced through the primary election in August, while current Mayor Geri McCaleb came up short in the three-way race. In that election, a total of 1,837 votes were cast. Brugger received 741 votes, Monetza 562 and McCaleb 534.
McCaleb has served as Grand Haven’s mayor since 2011. Before that, she served two four-year terms on the City Council.
Monetza, 65, has served on council since 2009, serving previously on the city’s Planning Commission for nine years. If Monetza does not win the mayor’s race, he will return to his seat on council for the rest of his term. If Monetza wins, his vacant seat will be filled by the council until the following election, when voters elect a new council member.
Brugger, 41, is the City Council’s youngest member. He is opening up his seat after his first four-year term, meaning if he does not win Tuesday’s election as mayor, he will not retain his seat on council.
Grand Haven voters elect a mayor every two years.
City Council
Four candidates are running for two spots on Grand Haven’s City Council.
Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Fritz, 66, seeks to retain his seat on council, where he has served since 2003.
Three newcomers looking to capture seats are Ryan Cummings, 32, a municipal event planner and reserve deputy for the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office; Jamie Cooper, 37, owner of a Grand Haven-based marijuana industry consulting business; and Collin Beighley, 41, a project manager for Tubelite Inc. in Walker.
Grand Haven council members serve four-year terms.
BLP trustee
Two men – Andy Cawthon, 70, and Todd Crum, 56 – are vying for one opening as a Board of Light & Power trustee.
Charter amendment
Grand Haven City Council has proposed Charter Section 9.1 be expanded to authorize these perpetual levies:
— 1 mill effective 2020, as the combined millage for the Community Center and Grand Landing (originally 1.55 mills) will expire in 2021;
— 1 mill (a total of 2 mills) effective 2028, when the millage for a 2007 bond (originally 1 mill) will have expired;
— 1 mill (a total of 3 mills) effective 2035, when the millage for a 2009 bond (originally 1 mill) will have expired;
with taxes from this millage used for infrastructure purposes.
Dubbed the “Forever Millage,” this would allow the city to extend these millages without having to bring them in front of voters each year. City officials say that would save significant costs of getting the millages onto a ballot.
Due to state election laws, City Manager Pat McGinnis could not encourage or discourage voting for or against the proposition, but he did say that if the millage is approved, tax rates would not increase and the city would be less reliant on paying interest on bonds.
“I can say, factually, that if the millage passes, we will have the capacity to almost keep up with infrastructure investment without over-reliance on Lansing and Washington,” McGinnis said.
FERRYSBURG
Voters in Ferrysburg will also be electing a mayor. In this case, incumbent Rebecca Hopp is running unopposed. Hopp was elected mayor in 2017.
City Council
There are three seats open on the Ferrysburg City Council, and only two names on the ballot: incumbent Timothy O’Donnell, 58, and William Montgomery, 30.
However, three others are running as write-in candidates: Jerry Sias, 48; Deborah Murdoch, 70; and Stephanie Rahilly, 51. In order to vote for any of these candidates, you would have to physically write their name on your ballot.
Charter amendment
Ferrysburg voters are being asked to increase compensation for City Council members from $750 per year to $1,000 per year, and increase the compensation of the mayor from $1,000 per year to $1,250 per year.
COOPERSVILLE
Voters in Coopersville have two choices – Renee Gavin and Steve Lampe – running to fill three spots on the City Council.
In addition, Brad Fynewever is running for a partial term, which would end Nov. 20, 2021.
Voters in Grand Haven Township, the village of Spring Lake, Spring Lake Township, Fruitport and Crockery Township will not be participating in Tuesday’s election.
