Elections will be held Tuesday, May 4, which will affect several local school districts and municipalities.
Grand Haven Township
Grand Haven Township is requesting voters to approve a 0.4-mill parks bond millage.
“The investments we are proposing to make to our parks in the next couple of years is substantial – $6 million,” said Stacey Fedewa, the township’s community development director. “And construction is going to begin this year, so there will be an immediate benefit to the community. We recognize the need for more recreation opportunities – for everyone, not just those involved in sports leagues.”
If approved by township voters, the annual cost of the millage for a home valued at $200,000 is $40, or $800 over the 20-year repayment period of the bond.
Grand Haven Township is also asking for voters to renew a tax to help fund Harbor Transit services for six years, through 2026, and increase the levy from 0.9115 mill to 0.95 mill; and to repair, construct or reconstruct roads, bridges and drainage structures.
Lastly, township voters will be asked to approve the four-year renewal and a slight increase from 0.2459 mill to 0.25 mill to support the North Ottawa County Council on Aging (Four Pointes). Four Pointes provides many services to older residents throughout the Tri-Cities area. If approved, the millage would account for approximately $218,283 in the 2021 calendar year.
Ferrysburg
A 10-year millage to maintain and replace motorized equipment in the city of Ferrysburg expires this year, so a request for a 10-year renewal will be on the May 4 ballot, the City Council agreed Monday night.
Voters will be asked to approve a half-mill for 10 years. That works out to about $50 a year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000, or a taxable value of $100,000, explained City Manager Craig Bessinger. That should generate about $98,000 a year for the city, he added.
It will not change what a homeowner is currently paying, because the last millage approved in 2011 was also for a half-mill, Bessinger said.
If Ferrysburg voters approve the millage renewal this year, the funds will be allowed to grow to the point that the city can purchase a new fire truck and pickup trucks for its Department of Public Works.
School districts
Both Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Fruitport Community Schools have proposals on Tuesday’s ballot.
Fruitport will ask for $8 million in bonds to be used to remodel, furnish and equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and technology equipment; erect and furnish a storage building; purchase school buses; and build, improve and equip athletic fields.
The Grand Haven district will have its operating millage renewal proposal on the ballot, which would allow the school district to levy up to 18 mills on all properties except for principal residences. This is the renewal of a millage that expired in 2020, and would provide approximately $15,654,853 for the district.
