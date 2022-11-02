As the Nov. 8 general election grows ever closer, we’re committed to keeping our readers informed on what they’ll see when they visit the polls next week.
Below is a list of local contested races and proposals that Tri-Cities residents will be asked to vote on.
To see a sample of the ballot for your specific address, go online to miottawa.org/Departments/CountyClerk/Elections and click on the “Find My Polling Place / View Ballot” link. From there, follow the prompts to see your specific ballot.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s on this year’s ballot in Northwest Ottawa County:
School boards
Grand Haven Area Public Schools has three spots open on its school board – two six-year terms as well as one partial term that expires Dec. 31, 2026.
Running for those spots are incumbents Carl Treutler, Nicol Stack and Marc Eickholt; along with Tommy Van Hill, Roger Williams and Thomas Hoekstra II.
Spring Lake Public Schools also has three seats available. Incumbents Kathy Breen, Jennifer Nicles and Curt Theune are being challenged by newcomers Amber Bolhuis, Courtney Holmes, Chris Martinez and Kevin Priddy.
There are also three spots open on the Fruitport Community Schools Board of Education. Four people are running: incumbents David Hazekamp, Steve Kelly and J.B. Meeuwenberg, along with newcomer Stan Piotrowski.
There are two available seats on the Coopersville school board. All three candidates are incumbents: Michael Michalak, Lynn VanSickle and Mitchell Patrick.
School board races are nonpartisan.
Spring Lake Township/Village
Several candidates are running unopposed in the Village of Spring Lake.
Current Village President Mark Powers is running unopposed to retain his seat. There are three Village Council seats available, with three newcomers running for those spots: Danny Abbott, Patrik Roggenbau and Lesley Van Leeuwen-Vega.
In Spring Lake Township, one trustee spot is open; the only candidate on the ballot is Ellen delaRosa-Pearn.
County Board of Commissioners
Most of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners races are unopposed. However, in the 10th District, which includes Grand Haven, Republican incumbent Roger Bergman is being challenged by Democrat Douglas VanBennekom.
Michigan House
Voters will be asked to choose between three candidates running to represent Michigan’s newly created state House 88th District. Republican Greg Woerkom is the current representative in the 91st District, which includes much of Muskegon and Norton Shores. The new 88th District will encompass much of Northwest Ottawa County, as well as the southwest portion of Muskegon County.
VanWoerkom is being challenged by Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse.
State SenateIncumbent Roger Victory is running for re-election in Michigan’s 31st District, against Democrat Kim Nagy and Libertarian Jessica Fox.
Michigan’s redrawn 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Tri-Cities, features Democrat Hillary Scholten running against Republican John Gibbs. Gibbs defeated Congressman Pete Meijer in the August primary.
Judicial
Several Ottawa County judges are running for spots this fall. A new Circuit Court post is being sought by Paul Kraus and Mercedes Watts, both vying for an eight-year seat. Incumbents Kent Engle and Karen Miedema are running unopposed for six-year Circuit Court terms in the 20th District. Judge races are nonpartisan.
Statewide
Michigan voters will be asked to elect a governor, with incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, facing off against Republican Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores; along with Libertarian Mary Buzuma, a Grand Haven resident; Donna Brandenburg representing the U.S. Taxpayers party; Kevin Hogan representing the Green Party; and Daryl Simpson representing the Natural Law party.
Democrat Jocelyn Benson is running to retain her spot as secretary of state against Republican Kristina Elaine Karamo.
Democrat Dana Nessel is the current attorney general; she’s being challenged by Republican Matthew DePerno.
Proposals
Residents in the Spring Lake school district will vote on an operating millage renewal. This would allow the district to continue to levy not more than 18 mills on all non-principal residences within the district. This renewal would account for approximately $3.8 million for the district.
Voters in Robinson Township, Grand Haven Township, and the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg will be asked to approve a millage proposal for the Northwest Ottawa Recreation Authority. This would allow NORA to collect an estimated $163,852 each year.
Crockery Township voters will be asked to vote on a millage renewal for non-motorized township trails. This would allow the township to collect $106,421 to be used for acquiring right-of-way property for constructing, maintaining, replacing and improving non-motorized trails.
