Voters in Grand Haven and Ferrysburg will be tasked with selecting a mayor in the upcoming general election.
Grand Haven voters will also be asked to whittle down a field of candidates to fill openings on the City Council and as well as Board of Light & Power trustees.
The following is a glance at what will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for local voters.
In the coming week, the Tribune will go more in-depth on these candidates and proposals, giving you the information required to make an educated decision at the polls or when filling out your absentee ballot.
Grand Haven
Grand Haven voters will have quite a few decisions to make this election cycle.
Mayor Bob Monetza, who was elected in 2019 after spending several years on the City Council, is running for re-election. He is being challenged by Catherine McNally. The mayor position is a two-year term.
There are four candidates running for two open spots on the City Council. Incumbents Dennis Scott and Mike Dora are hoping to maintain their seats, while newcomers Karen Lowe and Kevin McLaughlin are hoping to garner enough votes to earn a spot on the council. Council members serve four-year terms.
There are also four candidates running for two Board of Light & Power trustee positions – former Grand Haven Mayor Geri McCaleb, as well as Andy Cawthon, Andrea Hendrick and Michael Westbrook. BLP trustees serve six-year terms.
The city also has three proposed charter amendments that will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. The first is to eliminate inaccurate language from the City Charter; the second is to eliminate gender-biased pronouns from the charter; and the third is to eliminate mandatory attendance by the city attorney at City Council meetings.
Ferrysburg
With Mayor Rebecca Hopp choosing not to run for re-election, Ferrysburg will have a new mayor come 2022.
Scott Blease is running for the mayoral post against write-in candidate Regina Sjoberg. The elected mayor will serve a two-year term.
There are three candidates running for three positions on the City Council: William Cate, Deborah Murdoch and Richard Carlson. They will each serve a four-year term.
Ferrysburg residents will also be asked to approve a street millage proposal, which would increase the amount collected by 1.5 mills ($1.50 per thousand dollars of a property’s taxable value) for the next five years to be used for repairs to the city’s streets. City officials say the proposal would generate an estimated $310,000 in 2022.
Spring Lake school district
The only issue facing voters in the Spring Lake Public Schools district is an operating millage proposal for the school district. If approved, the measure would allow the district to collect approximately $3.3 million to fund schools for the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.