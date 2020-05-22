Warmer weather means more boats may soon make their way onto the water around Grand Haven, including charter boats.
Recently, $26,000 was spent to restore power to the Grand Haven Municipal Marina in preparation of its use for the summer. Grand Haven City Council approved the expenditure during its meeting on Monday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
Log In
