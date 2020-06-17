West Michigan is under an Air Quality Alert through Friday.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has declared “action days” for Thursday and Friday due to elevated levels of ozone in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include: refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include: car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE page on the internet at http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.
