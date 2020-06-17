West Michigan is under an Air Quality Alert for Thursday.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has declared the “action day” for elevated levels of ozone in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.
