Water levels in the Great Lakes are projected to be higher at the start of 2022’s boating season than their averages last year, according to the latest six-month forecast by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The forecast, the first that encompasses June, the start of the boating months, suggests the levels of Lakes Huron, Michigan, Erie and Ontario will be higher than average. Lake Superior appears it will be right around average, with a possibility of being slightly higher or lower in the forecast. Levels in Lake St. Clair are also expected to be above average.
