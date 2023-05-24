The city of Grand Haven’s Sustainability and Energy Commission is organizing a post-holiday beach cleanup event at the Grand Haven City Beach on Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.
Cleanup volunteers will meet at the City Beach parking lot by the picnic table. Bring a bucket and gloves if you have them. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome.
