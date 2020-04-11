C3 is launching another Earth Day tree planting initiative this year.
This year’s recipient is the city of Grand Haven.
Last year, the inclusive spiritual community’s Earth Day effort brought 47 new trees to the village of Spring Lake with a donation of $3,180.
“The intent is to capture useful carbon from the atmosphere and to reforest and beautify our area by accepting donations from caring individuals for every jet flight they took last year, or plan to take in 2020,” said Ryan Cotton, C3 Earth Day volunteer.
The 2020 tree planting program, called “Plant-up and Fly Right,” will officially launch at 10 a.m. Sunday during Kent Dobson’s virtual teachings on the C3 Facebook page.
Cotton said the intent is to reforest our communities after recent ash borer devastation, to remove carbon and climate impacts produced by jet planes, and to overall enhance the area’s quality of life.
“West Michigan residents can be environmental all year long,” Cotton said. “Yet, just one flight can negate all our environment efforts due to the added carbon in the atmosphere from flying. The remedy is to plant a tree that uses this carbon for the next 15 years, while beautifying where we live at the same time.”
Local communities are on board, according to Cotton.
“The city of Grand Haven and other West Michigan cities have a mutual goal to reforest our communities,” he said. “Planting just one tree per flight removes 3 tons of carbon over 15 years and has the effect of neutralizing any unintentional climate damage.”
With every $85 in community donations, matching donors will purchase one 12-foot tree.
“After the trees are purchased and planted this fall, location information will be provided to donors so they will be able to see their contributions grow – literally,” Cotton said.
If you’d like to donate, mail a $85 check per tree sponsorship to: C3, 50 Taylor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. In the memo line, write “plant-up.”
