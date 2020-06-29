The global pandemic hasn’t stopped the Monday Mornings Beach Cleanup crew from hitting the lakefront each week to pick up trash at Washington Park in Michigan City, Indiana. The all-volunteer effort was organized by Michigan City native Nora Ryszka in 2018. She is shown here cleaning the beach alongside her daughters, 10-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Annalise. Their friend, Michael Kilbourne, right, and his family regularly participate in the weekly cleanups.
