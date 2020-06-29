Washington Park Beach cleanup goes on amid pandemic

The global pandemic hasn’t stopped the Monday Mornings Beach Cleanup crew from hitting the lakefront each week to pick up trash at Washington Park in Michigan City, Indiana. The all-volunteer effort was organized by Michigan City native Nora Ryszka in 2018. She is shown here cleaning the beach alongside her daughters, 10-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Annalise. Their friend, Michael Kilbourne, right, and his family regularly participate in the weekly cleanups.

 The News-Dispatch photo / Kelley Smith

With beach season in full swing, between school years ending and outdoor temperatures rising, more people may be visiting the shores of Lake Michigan.

A beach clean-up event is set for Thursday, July 2, to help clear the debris from Grand Haven’s City Beach.

