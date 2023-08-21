The U.S. Coast Guard currently estimates approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the motor vessel Manitowoc into Lake Michigan on Aug. 2, off the coast of Manistee.
The investigation into the cause of the diesel spill is ongoing.
Prior to departing the Port of Manistee, the motor vessel Manitowoc conducted and recorded initial tank soundings. After conducting temporary repairs, the crew again took soundings. A comparison of these two measurements revealed approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released into Lake Michigan.
The maximum potential was initially determined to be approximately 45,000 gallons.
The Coast Guard, state, local, and tribal representatives have reported no impacts to the shoreline. There are no known impacts to marine wildlife and no reports of diesel in the area in which the discharge occurred.
Diesel fuel spreads across the top of the water and weathers from sun, wind, and wave action. All diesel fuel is believed to have dissipated and evaporated without sinking into the water column.
