You can still sign up for the Clean-Up Blitz honoring Earth Day 2022 and hosted by C3 Spiritual Community.

Keeping Jonesboro beautiful

Local high school students remove litter from the ditches in Jonesboro, Arkansas, as an Earth Day 2021 project.

Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at East Grand River Park, location at Washington Avenue and Beechtree Street.

