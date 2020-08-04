FOURTH CROWD 1

After a stretch of unusually warm water temperatures in Lake Michigan, lake temps are expected to dip into the 40s this week. 

 Tribune photo / Bob Walma

After a spell of unseasonably warm Lake Michigan water temperatures, the temperature of the lake has changed course.

The National Weather Service forecasts water temperatures to drop into the 50s Tuesday and possibly the 40s by Wednesday.

(1) comment

TLV
Omg whats next

Is the lake ever not dangerous??

