After a warm weekend, standing water covers part of the road close to the intersection of Coho Drive and Third Street. Across U.S. 31, on Harbor Island Drive, a second flood remediation project includes adding a culvert between Rix Robinson Park and the Grand River, and raising the intersection with the highway by approximately 3 feet.
Two projects are slated for this year to deal with some of the damages caused by high waters last year. During Monday’s Grand Haven City Council meeting, a proposal from Abonmarche for engineering, at a cost of $45,000, was approved.
Tribune photo/Matt DeYoung
The intersection of Coho Drive and Third Street is currently closed to traffic. Work at this intersection is estimated to cost $82,000 and could include raising the spot by about a foot and a half.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
After the high water levels of the past year, the Grand Haven Department of Public Works staff has been working to take care of the many issues that arose, which now includes two impacted areas of the city.
The City Council heard from Public Works Director Derek Gajdos about these areas during its Feb. 3 meeting. The council then approved an engineering proposal of the work to be done for $45,000.
