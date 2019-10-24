No homes had fallen into Lake Michigan as the result of the latest windstorm, but the danger is far from over.
More fall and winter storms are expected to continue pushing the near-record-high Great Lakes up the shore.
“We have definitely stepped up the emergency planning process” in response to the shoreline crisis, Ottawa County Emergency Services Director Nick Bonstell said.
Although Lake Michigan has been steadily on the rise for the past few years, the fast pace of shoreline erosion along the lakeshore the past two weeks is catching everyone off guard, Bonstell said. In response, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have committed to a 24-hour turn-around time on emergency permit requests.
Bonstell said he’s been working with local municipalities and emergency organizations in order to prepare for the possibility of a lakeshore home falling in the water or a rescue from a collapsed dune area. He noted four particular homes, scattered between Holland to Spring Lake Township, that are in danger.
“We have been in the planning process for two months with these houses,” he said.
Bonstell said officials took a flight along the shoreline on a state police helicopter in early August to establish a baseline as Lake Michigan continued to creep toward a level not seen in the area since the mid-1980s. Drone photos and video, as well as photos supplied by property owners, have been used to keep up with the land loss.
Another flight to reassess what has happened since the last two storms is planned for sometime in the next few days, Bonstell said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Bonstell said officials watched as huge waves generated by strong winds ate away at the sand bluffs along the lakeshore.
“When you see big hunks of sand slough off and take trees with it, it’s really something to see,” he said.
Because the land loss has been so dramatic over the past two weeks, Bonstell said that he expects to see a lot more action with people trying to save their homes.
The majority of the damage so far is on private property, and because it has been happening over an extended period of time, the situation does not qualify for an emergency declaration, Bonstell said. That could change if public property becomes more involved.
In the meantime, officials are encouraging anyone whose home is at risk to shut off their utilities and remove their belongings.
In some cases, people are choosing to move their homes back from the receding bluffs.
“It’s way cheaper to demolish or move back than to salvage out of Lake Michigan,” Bonstell said. “In the long run, it’s the homeowner’s responsibility.”
He also cautions people to stay away from bluffs overlooking the Great Lakes because the large waves are undercutting the dunes and could cause a collapse.
