Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Grand Haven City Beach on Thursday evening.
The city's Environment and Natural Resources Committee has organized the beach cleanup, which will begin at 6 p.m.
Eric Law, Grand Haven's water filtration manager, says that this is a great way to get out and help the community in an impactful way.
Volunteers can meet up at the City Beach parking lot by the picnic table.
Buckets will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves or hand protection.
The clean-up time should only last around an hour, Law says, but it is dependent on how many volunteers show up.
The city will use its beach rakes to gather up larger trash before the clean-up event and then the volunteers will go through and help clean up what the rakes missed.
For more information, contact Eric Law at the Water Treatment Plant at 616-847-3487.
To find out about more beach clean-up opportunities around Grand Haven, you can follow the city's Facebook page. To find out more about beach cleanups in other areas in Michigan, visit the Better Coast Foundation's website.
