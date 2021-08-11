DETROIT — Even with a return to wetter conditions in late June and July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials expect Great Lakes water levels to remain below the record high levels experienced in 2019 and 2020.
Late spring and summer are typically when the Great Lakes reach seasonal peaks before beginning seasonal declines in the late summer or early fall. This year, seasonal rises leading up to peak levels were less than average on all the lakes. This is especially true for Lake Michigan-Huron, which experienced its peak monthly mean level for the year in January. This has only occurred three other times (1931, 1958 and 1987) in the coordinated water level period of record from 1918 to 2020.
