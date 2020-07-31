WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, released the following statement after the House passed the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA):
This legislation will strengthen and protect the Great Lakes by authorizing construction at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, ensuring ports and harbors along the Great Lakes are properly maintained, expanding the study of ways to mitigate shoreline erosion and high water, and instructs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to identify and report PFAS-contaminated facilities to Congress.
