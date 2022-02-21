An ice jam in the Grand River is causing flooding along stretches of the river in Robinson Township.
According to Ottawa County Emergency Management, the ice jam is located near the Connor Bayou area, just downriver from the M-231 bridge.
A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, and remains in effect until 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Areas that could be impacted include low-lying and flood-prone locations, according to the weather bureau.
As of Monday morning, Van Lopik Street in Robinson Township was underwater, as was the nearby state boat launch off 118th Avenue. Several cars were parked along 118th Avenue on Monday, as residents were unable to drive to their homes on Van Lopik.
The boat launch area of Riverside Park was also underwater Monday morning.
Anyone who encounters a flooded road should turn around and not attempt to drive through the flooded area. Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.
