Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest electric company, announced a plan to close its coal power plants by 2025. If approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, the plan would move up the closure of the J.H. Campbell Generating Plant in Port Sheldon Township by 15 years.
PORT SHELDON TWP. — An administrative law judge has raised questions about Consumers Energy’s plan to shut down the entirety of the J.H. Campbell power plant in 2025.
The judge’s proposed order for the Michigan Public Service Commission recommends allowing the utility company to retire two of three units at the Campbell plant but rejects Consumers Energy’s plan to retire Unit 3 in 2025, saying the company must do more research before shutting down the plant’s largest unit.
