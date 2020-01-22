LANSING — State Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, participated in a roundtable discussion with several colleagues earlier this week, coordinating ideas to address the shoreline soil erosion disaster along Lake Michigan, which has been experiencing record high water levels for the past year.
Lilly was one of several lawmakers to urge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline in a letter sent in December 2019.
“Many lives have been negatively impacted by these disastrous water levels,” Lilly said. “We need to keep these conversations going to find what is best for the people of Michigan.”
Lilly spearheaded a plan last month to allow people to immediately begin the process of protecting their property without having to obtain an individual permit, which could happen if the governor declares a state of emergency along the shoreline. The plan also would ensure a homeowner’s property taxes would not increase based on those developments, as the work would be considered maintenance and not an improvement. Along with making the permitting process easier, Lilly also wrote a resolution encouraging the governor to call on Canada to stop redirecting water into the Great Lakes.
“We must do all we can for residents affected by this disaster,” Lilly said. “We understand their homes, businesses, roads and beaches have been destroyed by this crisis. We need them to know their property is going to be taken care of and that we are looking at what next steps to take to prevent future damages.”
State Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, also took part in the discussion. He said this is a problem that needs a coordinated plan.
“Significant damage already occurred for people that enjoy and who live along the Lake Michigan shoreline,” VanWoerksom said. “All of us need to focus on how we can yet preserve our dunes and restore them, and how to prevent delayed efforts in the future.”
VanWoerkom is supporting legislation allowing people to immediately begin the process of protecting their property without having to obtain an individual permit, if Whitmer declares a state of emergency along the shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.