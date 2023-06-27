Residents of the Tri-Cities are no strangers to waking up to overcast skies, or even severe fog.
But the weather conditions that brought severe haziness to West Michigan on Tuesday are a bit more unique.
According to Scott Thomas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, the overcast skies are due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
“There’s currently large wildfires in Quebec,” Thomas said. “As the low pressure system that brought us rain (Monday) left, the winds switched from the north, bringing that smoke into lower Michigan. So that smoke that’s settled in here is why we’re getting the reduced air quality and really hazy skies.”
How bad is the air quality across West Michigan? Bad enough to prompt the Air Quality Division at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to post an Air Quality Alert for the entire state.
In the Tri-Cities, the air quality reached the “very unhealthy” range Tuesday afternoon. The prediction for tomorrow is for the air quality to improve slightly, to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.
A digital map shows the locations of the fires and the smoke coverage.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency released the following statement in regards to the air quality concerns:
“Most healthy adults and children will recover quickly from smoke exposure and will not have long-lasting health effects. But people with chronic diseases, such as asthma, other lung disease, or cardiovascular disease are at greater risk of experiencing more severe health effects.”
For people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
- Keep outdoor activities short.
- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
For everyone else:
- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.