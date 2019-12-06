MGS director talks geology of state, lakeshore

Editor’s note: This article is the sixth and final story about topics presented at the 14th annual Water Quality Forum, which was hosted by the county on Nov. 21.
High water levels have played a helping hand in causing erosion along Michigan’s lakeshores, and a Kalamazoo-based professor is hoping to learn more about how the geology and development of these shorelines are being affected.
John Yellich, director of the Michigan Geological Survey (MGS) now housed at Western Michigan University, gave a brief history of geological mapping in the state and an overview of the work he is doing during the 14th annual Water Quality Forum at the Ottawa County Fillmore complex last month.
“We are trying to get a better understanding, put the geology together and work with everyone on what they are doing,” Yellich said.
Yellich told attendees that the MGS supported geological mapping being done in the 1970s, and there was an opportunity to get U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) maps in the 1990s, but that was never taken advantage of.
“Mapping has been very generalized,” he said. “What I am proposing to the USGS ... is we want to start mapping on a countywide basis to start putting the information together.”
Within MGS, Yellich and his team have been working on more surveys to provide updated data and hopes to gain more funding. At one time, there was federal funding put into mapping Michigan and its surrounding states, he said — however, Michigan did not supply additional funding toward this effort until 2014.
To date, Michigan is less than 10 percent mapped, while Illinois is 30 percent mapped, Indiana has 40 percent of the state mapped and Ohio has 80 percent of its mapping complete.
“We want to provide maps that are useable today,” Yellich said.
This includes along the lakeshore.
Yellich told attendees Michigan’s most critical natural resource, in both peninsulas, is water. He said water resources can be found by looking to the groundwater, surface water, wetlands, aggregates and more in the Lower Peninsula.
“Ninety-nine percent of all the Pure Michigan ads are water,” he said. “It’s all about water in our state.”
Over the past three years, Yellich has been working with the USGS and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to better understand the shorelines in Michigan. His most recent work has included documenting the erosion happening up and down the lakeshore.
