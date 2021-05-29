Kera Sinclair, owner and veterinarian at Jefferson Veterinary Center, right, and Taylor Small, veterinary assistant, left, conducts a routine check-up on Moose, an 8-year-old male miniature pinscher, for ticks on May 26 in Detroit. Moose’s owner suspected he had a tick on his right leg, but it turned out to be a skin tag. His owner had removed another tick prior to his check-up.
Pictured here is a female American dog tick. Ticks are external parasites and classified as ararachnids, and are vectors of a slew of diseases that humans can contract upon being bitten. The blacklegged or deer tick, as it is sometimes called, is the most common carrier of Lyme disease. American dog ticks can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever if infected.
