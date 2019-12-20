Pump station disruption leads to sewage release in Spring Lake

A service disruption in the temporary pumping system at the Spring Lake Pump Station led to sewage being discharged into basements and the parking lot of Spring Lake Middle School on Thursday morning.
Ryan Vredeveld, superintendent of the Grand Haven-Spring Lake Sewer Authority, said that the pump station is currently under major renovations. During the improvements, the staiton is operating on a temporary pumping system, which bypasses the station.
"The bypass equipment failed to keep up with incoming flows," Vredeveld said. "Although efforts were made to correct the issue, the collection system had a release of sewage. The affected areas include residential basements and an estimated 1,200 gallons surging out of a manhole in the southside parking lot of the Spring Lake Middle School."
Vredeveld said six homes were affected and that they are "well into the process" of cleaning up the overflows.
In hopes of preventing further issues, Vredeveld said the construction contractor has replaced previously used pumps, and also brought in a third backup bypass pump.
This is the second issue at the temporary pumping station in a little over a month. On Nov. 16, a length of pipe disconnected from a pump at the station in Spring Lake, resulting in 85,000 gallons of raw sewage being discharged onto the ground and into the nearby Grand River.
