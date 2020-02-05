State Rep. Jim Lilly participates in a roundtable discussion with several other lawmakers regarding soil erosion permits and plans to prevent future damage for families along Lake Michigan’s shoreline on Jan. 21.
State Rep. Jim Lilly, of Park Township, introduced a plan to provide support for families affected by high water levels near state waterways earlier this week.
His measure, if passed, would allow local governments to issue temporary emergency rulings to slow down water activities near affected areas. This would include boats, jet skis or similar vessels. Under current laws, it can take several weeks or months to obtain necessary permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.