INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has told state agencies to calculate the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline that’s been caused by high water ahead of possibly seeking federal assistance.
The order announced Thursday comes as several lakeshore communities have already declared local beach erosion emergencies with waves damaging property and threatening roads. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has declined to declare a state emergency, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wants a new review after viewing the shoreline by helicopter last Sunday.
