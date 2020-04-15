Spring Lake High School students were involved in the Fridays for Future strikes to raise awareness about climate change. The activity was acknowledged toward the group’s activities for becoming an Emerald School.
Spring Lake High School received the title of Emerald School from Michigan Green Schools. The student-run Green Group was in the process of implementing a composting system when schools abruptly closed in mid-March.
Spring Lake High School students were involved in the Fridays for Future strikes to raise awareness about climate change. The activity was acknowledged toward the group’s activities for becoming an Emerald School.
Tribune file photo
Spring Lake High School received the title of Emerald School from Michigan Green Schools. The student-run Green Group was in the process of implementing a composting system when schools abruptly closed in mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.