WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, announced this week a new $3.4 million investment — which will be matched by private investments — to improve water quality and fishing habitats in Ottawa County.
This new partnership is one of three projects in Michigan made possible by the Farm Bill’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program, authored by Stabenow, D-Michigan.
