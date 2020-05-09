TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — Lake Michigan and Lake Huron have broken water records as predicted, and the levels are expected to rise further in the coming months.
The new water level records for the two Great Lakes in April were 13.4 inches (34 centimeters) higher than last year at this time and almost 3 inches (7 centimeters) higher than the record set in 1986, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
