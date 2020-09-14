Grand Haven’s beaches received a thorough cleaning recently, thanks to the efforts of a local teacher, his family and friends.
Ian Overway, a S.T.E.M. teacher for Grand Haven Area Public Schools, organized a clean-up event at Grand Haven State Park and City Beach on Sept. 7. Overway and 30 others teamed up to collect more than 52 pounds of litter off the beach by 30 volunteers.
