Despite the chill and clouds Saturday morning, the Grand Haven community gathered at the state park beach to celebrate Earth Day in a classic act of giving back – cleaning up the local environment.

Participants armed with gloves, trash bags, and buckets spread out across Grand Haven State Park to pick up the trash left over from visitors, scouring the sand to keep the beach clean and prevent pollutants from entering Lake Michigan.

