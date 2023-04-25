LEFT: Volunteers at the Earth Day Beach Cleanup help sort through trash collected Saturday morning. RIGHT: Volunteers from left to right: Chase Bongiorno, Cailyn Quinn, Sierra Starr, and Sophie Kincaid.
“I just feel so much love and passion for the beach that I want to keep it clean,” Goode said. “It’s important that we keep it clean because all of this trash would end up in the lake and that’s just terrifying to me.”
LEFT: Volunteers at the Earth Day Beach Cleanup help sort through trash collected Saturday morning. RIGHT: Volunteers from left to right: Chase Bongiorno, Cailyn Quinn, Sierra Starr, and Sophie Kincaid.
“I just feel so much love and passion for the beach that I want to keep it clean,” Goode said. “It’s important that we keep it clean because all of this trash would end up in the lake and that’s just terrifying to me.”
Despite the chill and clouds Saturday morning, the Grand Haven community gathered at the state park beach to celebrate Earth Day in a classic act of giving back – cleaning up the local environment.
Participants armed with gloves, trash bags, and buckets spread out across Grand Haven State Park to pick up the trash left over from visitors, scouring the sand to keep the beach clean and prevent pollutants from entering Lake Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.