A bill designed to help lakeshore residents protect their homes in emergency erosion situations passed through the Michigan Senate’s Environmental Quality Committee on Tuesday.
Spring Lake Township residents Pam Stille and Norm Dodd, as well as representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) testified at the hearing.
Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville introduced Senate Bill 714 on Jan. 9.
Victory said he appreciated the committee chair seeing the urgency of the situation and getting the bill through committee right away.
“We’re lucky,” Stille said. “It was a good day.”
Stille has been actively pushing for help for homeowners along the lakeshore who have been rapidly losing the dunes in front of their homes to a record-high Lake Michigan.
Just last week, a pile of boulders was placed in front of their home, despite the fact they have not received a permit from EGLE.
“Personally we’ve lost 300 feet,” Stille said, noting that their home is almost on the edge of the dune.
“The revetment was started and finished last week,” Stille said. “We sure sleep better at night.”
Stille and some of her neighbors have been fighting for permits to allow them to do the work needed to save their homes, but she said they could wait no longer.
“People were begging,” she said. “It’s like a wildfire closing in on your home and when you ask to do something they want to know what kind of water you plan to use, what kind of hose and how many people will be working on it.”
“No one can blame us,” she said. “Maybe 15 of us have applied for permits. We don’t have them, but are going ahead with the work anyway.”
Stille said that EGLE has been OK with that as long as the permits are in the works.
And the agency has been speeding up the permit process, she added.
So, the Victory bill is more for the future, Stille said.
“We need this law passed, so that when June and July roll around, and people realize they really need this, they can go ahead and get the work done," she said.
Victory said it’s also important for future EGLE administrators so that it’s cut and dry what they should do in an emergency erosion situation and residents, business owners and municipalities don’t have to repeat the process.
Stille said that she believes 50 homes along North Shore Estates Road have had revetment work done.
“There’s 79 properties north of North Beach County Park,” she said. “Nineteen outside of the association are being done and 60 in the association are being done.”
Stille said their contractor, Hallack Contracting of Hart, place 850 tons of boulders per 100-foot lot at a cost of about $115,000.
“They are doing just a great job,” she said.
One property owner had to have a seawall installed and the boulders beyond that at a cost of close to $500,000, Stille said.
Victory said he hopes the bill will be taken before the full Senate within a couple of weeks.
In the meantime, he will be addressing concerns of some of the senators on the committee. He said he is also willing to meet with EGLE to go over their concerns so that all of that is ironed out before the bill goes to the Senate floor.
If the bill passes the Senate, it goes to committee at the State House level. Once out of committee, it goes for vote before the full house, and if approved, moves on to the governor for her signature.
