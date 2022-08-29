Gas prices across Michigan have declined for the 11th consecutive week.
According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Michigan dropped 7.8 cents over the past week, averaging $3.79 per gallon Monday.
That puts Michigan gas prices 46 cents lower than a month ago; however, the price of gas remains 75 cents higher than it was at this time last year.
According to GasBuddy, the lowest gas price in Michigan was $3.29 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.29.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the 11th straight week,” said Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result.
“Some issues have developed that we're keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.