Will I have to pay taxes on my unemployment benefits?

From Kiplinger: When it comes to federal income taxes, the answer is yes. Uncle Sam taxes unemployment benefits as if they were wages. However, when it comes to state income taxes, it depends on where you live. The majority of states follow the federal government and fully tax unemployment benefits. However, some states don't tax them at all.

Unemployment compensation is subject to tax in Michigan.

Michigan has a flat tax rate of 4.25 percent. Cities can levy income taxes, as well, on both residents and nonresidents (who are taxed ½ the rate of residents). In Detroit, the resident rate is 2.4 percent.