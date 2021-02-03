The Greater Ottawa County United Way recently announced the launch of this tax season’s MyFreeTaxes.com website.
For the 12th year, the United Way is providing online tax filing software to help taxpayers easily and accurately file their taxes from their computer or smartphone.
“Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for Americans,” said Patrick Moran, president of the local United Way. “Many of us are intimidated by the complexities of taxes and afraid to make a mistake that will cost money. With MyFreeTaxes, you can take advantage of all the tax credits and deductions you qualify for. That’s especially important now, as so many are struggling in the wake of the pandemic.”
Key features of the online tool include: screens for credit and deduction eligibility such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit to ensure filers receive their maximum tax refund, and lets filers check for any missed stimulus payments; shows filers how and why their refund amount is changing in real time; allows individuals to use their mobile phone, tablet or computer to file taxes; and help from a real person trained by the IRS via the MyFreeTaxes’ Helpline. The Helpline is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily to clarify things like filing status.
MyFreeTaxes is free for all simple returns and includes schedule C options. A list of the tax forms included in this free offering is available on the website. MyFreeTaxes users can also contact the Greater Ottawa County United Way for additional resources or to find ways to volunteer to support the community.
