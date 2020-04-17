LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday she hopes to gradually begin reopening the state’s economy on May 1 after weeks of a strict stay-at-home order that has crippled businesses and caused more than 1 million unemployed people to seek aid during the coronavirus crisis.
Meanwhile, the number of new virus cases reported by the state health department rose 2 percent, a much slower pace.
“Our sacrifice has meant something,” said Whitmer, who cautioned, however, that a “spike still is very real if we don’t get this right.”
She did not specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said relaxing restrictions will come in phases. She said there will be many factors: indoors work or outdoors; the number of employees; their proximity to each other. It will be “based on facts, science and what is the best medical advice we can get,” Whitmer told reporters.
The Democratic governor’s stay-home order, among the nation’s toughest in a state hit hard by the pandemic, runs through April 30 and prompted a protest this week at the Michigan Capitol that drew thousands of people.
“I am hopeful that come May 1, we will make some steps forward,” Whitmer said earlier Friday during a tele-town hall hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber, a business organization.
The number of people in Michigan with the coronavirus rose to 30,023, the state said Friday, the day after a 4 percent rise. Many of those people have long recovered.
Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, increased by 134 on Friday, or 6 percent, to 2,227.
President Donald Trump used Twitter to urge his supporters to “LIBERATE” Michigan and two other states led by Democratic governors, employing the same kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions out of work.
Whitmer told reporters that she hopes the tweet isn’t “encouraging more protests.”
She said she will talk more next week about restarting economic activity while avoiding a second wave of infections.
Whitmer said she is speaking with business leaders to work through safe practices. She also is studying the “real risk” geographically, noting Michigan has many regions, types of businesses and places where people travel more than others to get to work.
“These are all factors that enhance or bring down risk,” she said. “So, as we are determining which might be the first wave of openings, they’re being driven by these types of factors and what actions that employers can take to mitigate that risk, both to their employees as well as their customers.”
Michigan’s deluged unemployment agency told workers to avoid certifying their claims online Monday to prevent slowdowns and to keep the system functioning properly. The jobless should wait to certify throughout the week and during off-peak hours.
The unemployment website was down for hours last Monday due to unprecedented demand. More than 1 million people have filed initial claims over a month.
Associated Press writers Ed White in Detroit and Corey Williams in West Bloomfield contributed to this report.
