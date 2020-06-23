PARK TWP. — Two girls and an adult were rescued by other beach-goers from possibly drowning in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park on Tuesday afternoon.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water rescue at the park on reports of three people struggling in the water at 12:40 p.m. As emergency units arrived at the scene, first responders were told that all three were now safely out of the water.
